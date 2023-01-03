MOREHEAD CITY — Coastal Carolina Riverwatch and its White Oak River Waterkeeper, Riley Lewis, are participating in a statewide PFAS study in surface waters downstream of potential PFAS sources.
PFAS, or Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, are a group of chemicals used in non-stick cookware, stain repellent, waterproof coatings, firefighting foam and many other manufacturing processes.
GenX, a specific PFAS, has been a major problem in waters in the Cape Fear/Wilmington area for years, because of a Fayetteville plant that discharged upstream into the Cape Fear River, which is the drinking supply for more than 250,000 people. The problem was discovered in 2017.
However, on Oct. 22, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced that after a $43 million CFPUA project, “The water running from the taps in many Wilmington-area homes served by Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is now virtually free of the PFAS compounds, including GenX.”
But experts believe PFAS could potentially affect waters in our area, and Morehead City-based CCRW, headed by executive director Lisa Rider, recently collected water sample to analyze at the following locations:
O New River Marine Air Station near Jacksonville on the Southwest Creek
O Bogue Sound by Bogue Field, an auxiliary landing strip and training facility for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
O Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) outfall off Taylors creek in Beaufort
O Newport River downstream of the Newport WWTP outfall
O Blue Creek in Jacksonville, downstream of the Onslow Landfill
“It’s really important to be testing for these chemicals all around the White Oak River Basin,” Lewis . the waterkeeper, said in a news release this week. “We need to get a better idea of how widespread PFAS contamination is and make sure communities aren’t being heavily impacted. So much is unknown about the true danger of these chemicals and serious work needs to be done to keep them out of our environment.”
The recent samples will be analyzed by Cyclopure, an Illinois-based company, and the analysis will be sent to CCRW for a comprehensive report on contamination in North Carolina, according to the news release.
“The data will be used to inform communities of potential contamination and exposure and can be used to pursue PFAS regulations in North Carolina,” the release adds.
PFAS are considered “forever chemicals” and do not break down over time. Instead, they accumulate in people, wildlife and the environment, Lewis said. She added that PFAS have been found in surface water, air, soil, food, and many commercial materials. PFAS are linked to serious health conditions such as cancer, liver and kidney disease, reproductive issues, immunodeficiencies and hormonal disruptions.
Last summer, Lewis collected surface water samples around Maysville to identify if any of these toxic chemicals might be in the surrounding waters of the White Oak River” and found none. The testing was done because of problems with the town’s water system.
The release states that according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, known sources of PFAS include:
O Soil and Water at, near and downstream of landfills.
O Facilities that use firefighting foam.
O PFAS Manufacturing Facilities
O Food Contaminated by PFAS (fish, livestock)
O Biosolids from wastewater treatment plants
O Drinking water and surface waters
For many PFAS chemicals, the EPA has not even set a health advisory limit that would give the public a baseline to determine what amount of PFAS is unhealthy in drinking water, the CCRW release states.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
