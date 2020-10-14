Bethlehem UMC
Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bogue will host a drive-thru lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Lunch will be served via pickup only. The cost of meals will be $10. Plates will include eastern North Carolina-style pork barbecue, hush puppies, baked beans and coleslaw.
Holly Springs OFWB
Holly Springs Original Free Will Baptist Church in Newport will hold a benefit barbecue dinner sale beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 to help the family of Cody McGregor. Cody, 19, is presently on the liver transplant list at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The plates will cost $10 and include barbecue, coleslaw, baked beans and roll. There will also be a bake sale.
Unitarian Coastal Fellowship
The Unitarian Coastal Fellowship recently moved to its new location at 2900 Bridges St. in Morehead City.
The fellowship is currently holding Sunday worship services, which begin at 10:30 a.m., via Zoom. For more information, contact the Rev. Sally White at 252-644-1978 for the link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.