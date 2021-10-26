Rep. Murphy visits Beirut memorial at Arlington National Cemetery to honor lives lost in 1983

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S.Rep. Greg Murphy, who represents Carteret County and much of eastern North Carolina in Congress, visited the Beirut Barracks Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery Friday ahead of the 38th anniversary of the Marine barracks bombing in Beirut, Lebanon Oct. 23, 1983.
The bombing resulted in the death of 241 Americans and 68 French personnel. The majority of the 241 Americans killed in the bombing came from 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division based at of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. The bombing marked the single greatest loss of life for the U.S. Marine Corps since the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.
In a press release, Rep. Murphy, R-N.C., said he was honored and proud to visit the memorial alongside two of his staff members, U.S. Marine Col. Raymond Celeste Jr. and U.S. Marine Capt. Kevin Ryan, who served in the Beirut Battalion from 2015 to 2016.
“It was an absolute honor to pay my respects to these fallen heroes, especially alongside a Marine who served with the Beirut Battalion,” Rep. Murphy stated. “We will never forget these courageous heroes who selflessly gave their lives in service to help people they never met.
“On the 38th anniversary of the Beirut bombing, I ask everyone to join me in praying for the families of these fallen patriots, and to always remember our fallen veterans who have sacrificed everything to keep our nation safe,” he continued. “I was deeply moved by my visit today, and look forward to paying my respects at the Beirut Memorial in Jacksonville in the near future. God bless all of our U.S. service members and their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.