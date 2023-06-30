HARKERS ISLAND - On the wooded shoreline of the North River, pockets of gray, lifeless pine trees stand like eerie exclamations to an environment in crisis.
Known as "ghost forests," these dead trees are lost when too much saltwater comes onto land and slowly poisons the fresh water.
They serve as a reminder of the escalating threats posed by extreme weather and climate change, especially to unincorporated communities Down East whose geographic elevations are at or just above sea level.
According to the most recent tidal gauge data from UNC Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City, the sea is rising three to four millimeters a year, or roughly an inch every five years in the local area.
Models from the institute also indicate that the rate is likely going to accelerate, with levels rising somewhere between 1 1/2 to 3 feet by the end of the century depending on global contributors, such as the thermal expansion of water and speed changes in the Gulf Stream.
The state's Sea Level Rise Assessment Report, last modified in 2015 by the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission’s Science Panel, expected sea level rise is different across the coast from 2.4 inches at Southport to 5.4 inches in Duck by 2045.
This variation is attributed to vertical land movement and changing patterns in global waterways.
In an effort to educate the public of the urgency of the situation, an open discussion was held Thursday afternoon at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island.
Dozens of local residents attended the meeting to talk with several knowledgeable environmental researchers and advocates who have done work in the coastal regions of Carteret County.
Speakers at the meeting included Elizabeth Frankenberg of UNC Chapel Hill, Rick Luettich of the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences, Sarah Speigler of N.C. State University and lifelong environmental journalist Frank Tursi of Swansboro.
"Recurrent flooding is happening a lot more frequently than people have modeled it to occur," said Frankenberg who opened the discussion citing work done by her peers at Chapel Hill involving a network of flood sensors installed at high-risk areas across Carteret County.
Frankenberg is currently studying the long-term effects of flooding and how that affects people's health, economic livelihoods and ideas about migration.
As part of her research, Frankenberg interviewed approximately 600 people over the past three years from Carteret, Craven, Dare and Hyde counties about their experiences with extreme weather, how climate change has played a roll in their lives, impacts to their stress levels and their plans to deal with it in the future.
"We are building a project that adds in the engineering perspective, and also policy and planning, so we can think about measuring exposure to depths of water, how frequently flooding appears, how long it stays, how fast it moves," Frankenberg said. "We are also thinking about the strategies FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and other organizations use to reduce risks, how to get people to take actions that might reduce risks."
Frankenberg's project has expanded over the past several years to involve a number of other scientists, including Luettich who shared his insight on engineering and the physics of water at the forum.
Luettich has done extensive work developing computer models to predict how water moves, flooding levels and impacts of storm surge. His models are used by the National Weather Service and have been used with success to help rebuild New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, among many other major national engineering projects.
The first question from the audience was directed to Luettich about steps that can be taken for those living Down East to prepare for the inevitable rising of the tide.
According to Luettich, Down East's biggest problem is how close to sea level it is.
"The most consistent remedy for flooding is elevation, so if you don't have it naturally, you have to engineer it," Luettich said. "Erosion takes away your elevation, but Down East doesn't even have to wait for it to be eroded. It just doesn't have it to start with."
As far as specific calls to action, Luettich advised Down East residents to take some time to consider their own situation and circumstance before making plans for the future.
"Depending on what your time horizon is, you either have to be figuring out how to get yourself up in your location, or you need to be looking for other places that are good to live that have natural elevation," Luettich continued. "The thing that's really hard, honestly, is to say you're OK for the next three, five, eight years, or one generation. When do you cross that threshold? Predicting that is really hard, but it's out there somewhere and it depends on your own time horizon as to what you need to do."
Frankenberg expanded on the answer by discussing the humanities side of the issue, such as the importance of considering a person's physical and mental health, as well as the logistical concerns related to things like food security and emergency services being unable to respond if roads are under water.
"You need to factor in what you want your life to be like, your own health and the health of your family," Frankenberg said. "There's sort of this layer of being safer in terms of elevation in flooding, and then also how you manage your day-to-day life and your health if the risks are changing in certain ways."
