School employees, volunteers to continue serving meals

BEAUFORT — Carteret County school officials determined they have enough employees to continue serving meals to students without entering a contract with private restaurants, according to a press release issued Monday.
The school board held an emergency meeting Thursday to consider entering a contract with a restaurant to assist with serving students while schools are closed until at least Friday, May 15. Child Nutrition Director Melissa Albright had expressed concerned during the meeting whether she would have enough employees to continue serving meals due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
After discussing the matter, the board postponed action during Thursday to give other restaurants a chance to step up if they desired to help.
The board had scheduled a second meeting for 3 p.m. Monday to consider action but issued a press release Monday afternoon announcing the meeting was canceled after Ms. Albright determined she has enough employees.
“After Thursday’s meeting, administrators contacted each eligible employee and by Saturday had the number of employees needed to continue the meal program,” the press release stated. “Mrs. Albright said the meals will continue to be prepared and distributed by school system employees with support from volunteers.”
The press release further stated that as of Monday, only one restaurant, Shark’s Den of Emerald Isle, had expressed interest in entering a contract under the N.C. Restaurants Feeding Kids Initiative.
The program, started earlier this month by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, aims to connect restaurants and other food vendors with school systems to support feeding programs while students are out of school.
The press release states that until a contract is entered, a restaurant would not be able to get the required supplies and food items delivered. That would delay the date the restaurant could start the program.
As for the school system’s feeding program, meals are available to anyone under the age of 18 at six school sites from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday. Those sites are Beaufort Middle, Bogue Sound Elementary, Down East Middle, Morehead City Primary, Newport Elementary and White Oak Elementary School.
Meals will be delivered by school bus each Monday, Wednesday and Friday to those who cannot get to a school for pickup and who have called and provided their address to the school closest to them.
