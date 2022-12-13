CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted Monday night to adopt a Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) amendment that significantly reduces the number of special uses and allow most uses as a permitted use by right.
The board approved the change during its regular monthly meeting in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting. The action followed up a public hearing during which no one voiced objections.
Town Manager Frank Rush told commissioners, “The reduction in the number of special uses should result in a simpler and more efficient development review process, provide clarity on the town's expectations for new development, result in more certainty for both developers and concerned citizens, allow for greater dialogue between residents, applicants and decisionmakers and reduce the burden on town staff. Ultimately, it is anticipated that these changes will reduce the potential for community conflict in the future.”
Rush said the application of these development regulations “should ensure that new development occurs in an orderly and thoughtful manner, with proper mitigation of impacts to nearby properties.”
The proposed UDO amendment also eliminates the ability for any use not listed to be considered as a special use, and any uses not listed would either not be permitted or will require an amendment to the UDO through a discussion and vote by commissioners.
Before adoption of the amendment, Rush said, the town’s UDO had many special uses, and the review of development applications required a quasi-judicial process that required speakers in that process to be sworn in and to be able to show “standing” before they could speak.
The manager said he suggested the change because special-use process permits lead to uncertain outcomes for applicants and concerned citizens and “requires significant engagement from town staff to ensure that the process is managed correctly and legally. Perhaps most notably. I believe the special-use permit process inherently promotes community conflict, and I am striving to minimize community conflict as much as possible in the future.”
