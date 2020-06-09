MOREHEAD CITY — Local commercial fishermen, seafood dealers and others have an opportunity to provide state officials with input on providing COVID-19 relief to fisheries.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Friday it’s seeking input from the public on a draft spending plan for $5.4 million in federal CARES Act fisheries assistance. The spending plan must be approved by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service for the state to receive the funding. Comments are being accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, June 19.
The draft spending plan proposes an approach for disbursement of the funding through direct payments to eligible commercial fishermen, charter businesses, seafood dealers and processors and qualified aquaculture operations who can document a greater than 35% revenue loss compared to the previous five-year average due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The draft spending plan and other information pertaining to the draft can be found online on the CARES Act Fishery Assistance Information Page at the website portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/cares-act.
The public may submit written comments on the plan through an online form on the page or may submit comments by mail to Draft CARES Act Fisheries Assistance Spending Plan Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557.
The division will not accept comments submitted by email.
The CARES Act authorized the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to provide $300 million for economic assistance to affected fishery participants. On May 7, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce announced state allocations of this funding.
While the full effects of the pandemic on North Carolina’s fishing industry is not yet known, the number of fishing industry participants that may be eligible for assistance will likely exceed the $5.4 million provided.
The money will be disbursed through the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission to the state once the spending plan is developed and approved by the NMFS.
