OCEAN — For the seventh year in a row, the N.C. Coastal Federation has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator — the highest possible rating from the nonprofit evaluator.
According to Charity Navigator, this is a level of consistent excellence 7% of charities achieve.
NCCF Executive Director Todd Miller said being one of the top environmental nonprofits “is something we take pride in and work hard at.”
“This is a real reflection of the dedication by our staff and board whose commitment to running a fiscally sound organization is unmatched,” Mr. Miller said.
Charity Navigator lists charities that execute their missions in a fiscally responsible way while adhering to good governance and other best practices that minimize the chance of unethical activities. In a recent letter to the federation, Charity Navigator President and CEO Michael Thatcher said his organization “aims to accentuate the work of efficient and transparent organizations.”
“This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets North Carolina Coastal Federation apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness,” Mr. Thatcher said.
Charity Navigator is the largest independent evaluator of nonprofits in the U.S. It annually rates nonprofits for their financial health, transparency and accountability.
“This exceptional rating lets donors know that they can trust the federation to be an excellent steward of their contributions – effectively putting their dollars to work to protect and restore our coast,” NCCF Development Director Sarah King said.
She said in celebration of the “exceptional rating,” the federation is inviting “people who love the coast to show their love this Valentine’s Day by adopting an oyster for themselves or for a friend.”
“This is a fun way to support the coast you love and also connect with a friend this spring,” she said.
Anyone interested in learning more about the federation’s oyster adoption program may visit the website nccoast.org/MyOyster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.