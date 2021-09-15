Active cases of COVID-19 surpass 400 in Carteret County Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — For the first time since the winter, active cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County ticked above 400 Wednesday, with officials reporting 69 new confirmed cases since Tuesday.
The number of active cases as of Wednesday afternoon was 413, up from 369 active cases Tuesday and the highest number seen since the previous COVID-19 peak in January. The new cases reported Wednesday bring the overall total to 7,319 documented cases in Carteret County since March 2020.
COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City went down by one to 19, with four patients reportedly fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the remaining 15 patients not fully vaccinated.
To date, 72 Carteret County residents have died as a direct result of COVID-19, including the most recent death confirmed Monday and seven deaths reported last week.
The zip code encompassing Newport, 28570, continues to lead the county in active cases with 170 as of Wednesday. The Morehead City zip code, 28557, has the next highest number at 85, followed by Beaufort, zip code 28516, with 54 active cases.
The Carteret County Health Department offers the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to anyone 12 years of age and older. To make an appointment, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
