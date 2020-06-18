Western Carteret Water Corp. reports water main stabilized, permanent fix in the works

CAPE CARTERET — After an all-day effort, workers from Western Carteret Water Corp., Sunland Builders and the town of Cape Carteret managed late Wednesday to temporarily protect a water main that became exposed and was floating in rainwater after a section of Bogue Sound Drive washed out.
The washout occurred during or after a heavy thunderstorm moved through Tuesday night and flooded parts of the town.
WCWC General Manager Lisa Smith-Perri said Thursday that by late afternoon Wednesday, the 24-foot-long section of water main, held up by a bulldozer after water was drained, was strapped to a 30-foot-long steel casing Sunland Builders of Newport brought to the site. At that time, water service, which had briefly been cut off to homes on Club Court and Bogue Sound Drive, was restored.
Officials from the company and the town warned the public Wednesday to stay away from the site, which they called dangerous because the ground was unstable. Thursday morning, Ms. Smith-Perri added that no one who lives on Bogue Sound Drive was cut off from their home.
The next step in the process is to fill the undermined section of the road with rock and other material so the water main doesn’t have to remain held by the bulldozer.
“That’s going to take some time,” Ms. Smith-Perri said. “It’s going to take a while before we can proceed because it’s got to dry out.”
She credited Albert Taylor of Sunland Builders for coming up with the temporary fix to keep the main from breaking and preventing water service from being cut off to a large area.
“They are our go-to for solutions to things like this, and Albert is solution-oriented,’ she said. “When we called, they were out there with the section of steel in 45 minutes.”
Early Wednesday, before the effort began, the water main was suspended in the floodwater from the storm. The fear was it would break if it hit the bottom, but crews got the temporary system in place in time after first reducing pressure on the pipe by “throttling back” water service to Park Avenue, Edgewater Drive and Bogue Sound Drive.
After, the water company moved its pump to Star Hill Drive to alleviate severe flooding there. The town and the company got permission to run the water in a trench cut through a berm at Star Hill Golf Course and into Pettiford Creek, Ms. Smith-Perri said.
By Thursday morning, the water level in the road and adjacent yards had decreased significantly, but a section of the road was still closed to traffic.
In response to questions, Cape Carteret Town Manager Zach Steffey said in a text message no state permit was needed for the pumping because the stormwater infrastructure was already in place and the water “is following the same path that it would normally take during a storm event.”
He praised the town’s public works department for “working tirelessly to address the flooding issues throughout the town.
“We will continue to utilize available resources to address the flooding issues,” he said.
Mr. Steffey added the town is grateful to WCWC for lending the town a pump and working alongside the public works team to help the town recover from the abnormal rainfall event.
“We recorded 5.5 inches of rainfall … in just over an hour on Tuesday,” he said. “We had a daily rainfall accumulation of seven inches which fell on top of already saturated ground.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
