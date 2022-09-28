MOREHEAD CITY - The Town of Morehead City confirmed Tuesday the termination of former Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs.
Riggs was hand-delivered a letter of termination Sept. 23, according to the town's public information officer Alizé Proisy.
Mediation was not sought by either side following Riggs' departure, so no grievances may be filed.
Riggs was released after allegedly violating the town's official policies concerning ethical standards and unacceptable conduct as set in the town's official handbook.
Though the town would not give details as to his exact behavior, Proisy did provide Riggs' termination letter.
According to the public record, Riggs was let go for failing to recognize community and residents are owners of the municipal corporation by which Riggs was employed, act in compliance with public law, handle public funds and conserve public assets in an honest and diligent manner, unauthorized use or misuse of city property or records, communicate politely, obscene or abusive language, adversely affect morale or efficiency or cause public disrespect, performance issues that require corrective action, inadequate or unsatisfactory job performance, and conduct that the City Manager feels reflects adversely on the employee or City.
In Riggs' absence, recreation supervisor Victoria Ward was named interim director of the department.
