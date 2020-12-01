CEDAR POINT — The Cedar Point Planning Board will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday night via Zoom, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Items on the agenda for discussion and recommendation to town commissioners include a Unified Development Ordinance text amendment to allow granite and tile sales as a special use in the light industrial warehouse and industrial warehouse zoning districts.
There’s also a proposed amendment to allow public parks and playgrounds as a permitted use in a number of zoning districts, and a commercial site plan review of a second building to allow additional storage units at Cedar Point Storage, the former site of Ralston’s Hardware on Highway 24.
The only individuals who will be in town hall for the meeting will be Town Administrator David Rief and Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun. Members of the planning board will participate remotely.
To join the Zoom meeting and to comment, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/87060887947?pwd=NmNiYmY0eVhiWjdWemQ5dDMzalJ3QT09 or go to zoom.us/join and enter the meeting ID 870 6088 7947 and password 995246.
To join with audio only, dial 929-205-6099 and when prompted, enter meeting ID 87060887947 followed by the password 995246.
The major agenda item, to allow granite and tile sales as a special use, is a request from Michael Denmead of 117 Bobwhite Circle in Cape Carteret, representing Artisan Granite & Marble of Emerald Isle. In his permit request, he said he wants to “build a state-of-the-art granite/tile showroom” with offices and a fabrication facility. Landscaping and flower beds are planned to complement the property, he added.
“This (Cedar Point) is the location Artisan would like to call home, set roots, and engage in business for many decades to come,” he added.
The application does not list a specific site for the business, but says it is off Highway 24 and “will not cause traffic jams” or other problems along the highway.
The town, Mr. Denmead said, would gain a healthy business and add to its tax base.
An exact location is not required for a text amendment.
