Peletier board votes to ask county to expand ETJ, continues to discuss growth issues

PELETIER — Peletier commissioners voted 5-0 Jan. 10 to ask town attorney John Tantum to draft a letter asking the county to grant the town planning and zoning authority anywhere within 1 mile of the existing corporate limits.
The board met for its monthly session in the town hall off Highway 58, and the motion came from Commissioner Tim Quinn, elected in November.
The request, in formal terms, will be to grant the town a complete extraterritorial jurisdiction, which many North Carolina municipalities have long had.
The reason is that people who live just outside municipalities use municipal services, and developers build projects just outside municipal limits that have big impacts on the roads and services offered by the local governments.
In many cases, local planning boards have a member from the ETJ, giving the people who live in that area a voice in the planning board’s recommendations on zoning, rezoning and development plans.
Currently, most of the area around Peletier is under county jurisdiction, so the county planning board and county commissioners make the recommendations and decisions.
The News-Times was unable to attend the meeting because of a conflict with another meeting, but Mr. Quinn said this week he thinks the town needs some level of jurisdiction around its borders.
“We have it (an ETJ) east of town to the bridge (on Highway 58 over the White Oak River) but not in the other directions,” he said. And those other directions are where a lot of the rapid growth and development – numerous subdivisions and some new businesses – is taking place, Mr. Quinn added.
“I just think it’s fair that we have this,” the commissioner said. “Some people might not like it, but I think it would be good.
“We won’t get any taxes from it, but we would get some ordinances” that would regulate what happens just outside the town limits, Mr. Quinn said.
Peletier has a property tax rate for fiscal year 2021-22 – which ends Friday, July 1 – of 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, and commissioners have long opposed higher taxes. The rate yields a general fund budget of only $168,850, and the town doesn’t provide garbage or police service and has only two employees, part-time clerk Bea Cunningham and part-time code enforcement officer Chris Jensen, a Carteret County sheriff’s deputy.
Mr. Quinn said he’d like the town to be able to provide its residents some services but said it needs more revenue to do so.
The best solution, in his view, would be an increased share of the county-shared sales tax, a move pushed by Peletier and the other mainland western Carteret County towns in recent years. However, Carteret County commissioners have consistently balked at that request to change the distribution formula from one based on the ad valorem tax levy to a system based on population, or a hybrid of the two, in part because the high-value beach towns oppose a change.
In 2020, under the population-based distribution system, Peletier would have received $220,309 in sales tax revenue, about 12 times the $18,343 it received under the ad valorem system.
That kind of revenue increase might make it possible for the town to provide services, Mr. Quinn said. Commissioners have at times discussed starting a small police department for the growing town, or at least employing a sheriff’s deputy to provide police service, as nearby Cedar Point has done for years.
There is a lot of development underway in town, too, and more is planned, such as 220 single-family homes on the now closed Silver Creek golf course, heightening the need for services in the not-so-distant future.
But, Mr. Quinn said, “the county kind of has us hamstrung.”
Meanwhile, Mr. Quinn’s fellow newly elected commissioner, Steven Overby, is continuing to push his fellow board members to develop its own land-use plan instead of relying upon the county’s plan, and to join the N.C. League of Municipalities, which provides free or low-cost services to municipalities.
There have been talks in Peletier about hiring a part-time planner, a job now handled within the municipal limits by Mayor Dale Sowers.
Mr. Overby said this week that during the meeting on Jan. 10, he mentioned the NCLM “might be able to help with us a grant writer and definitely help with planning.”
The board, which also includes commissioners Dan Taylor, David Bragg and Walter Krause along with Mayor Sowers, is attempting to address concerns about the growth and development.
The board will hold a one hour community workshop Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. in the town hall to let residents ask questions, voice concerns and share ideas about public safety, development and the environment.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
