Health department reports 55 new COVID-19 cases in Carteret County Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to tick up in Carteret County Thursday as the County Health Department has returned to daily coronavirus updates.
The health department has been releasing COVID-19 case updates three times a week, Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays, but this week it issued reports Tuesday and Thursday with updated numbers. According to Thursday’s report, the county has confirmed 55 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday and one additional hospitalization.
Of the 5,745 total cases confirmed since March 2020, 227 are considered active as of Thursday afternoon and 5,458 have recovered. The county reported its 60th COVID-related death Wednesday.
As for hospitalizations, Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported 17 Thursday afternoon, up from 16 the previous day. Hospital officials told the News-Times the facility had 20 COVID hospitalizations at one point over the weekend, matching the all-time high seen in mid-January, when the spread of the virus previously peaked in the region.
The health department offers the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to anyone 12 years of age and older. To make an appointment, call 252-728-8550, option 2, or find other providers at myspot.nc.gov.
