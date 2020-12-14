RALEIGH — The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency is seeking public comment on proposed amendments to three action plans for spending U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds in areas of the state affected by hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
According to a release from NCORR, the proposed amendments would include modifications to the Hurricane Matthew, Hurricane Florence and mitigation action plans previously approved by HUD. The action plans concern funds from HUD’s Community Development Block Grant – disaster recovery and mitigation programs, known as CDBG-DR and CDBG-MIT.
The proposed amendments seek to simplify programs and spending across all three grants provided by HUD. The total CDBG-DR and CDBG-MIT grant funds total more than $947 million in federal disaster recovery funding for homeowner recovery, affordable housing, property buyout and other programs.
The public comment periods are open until Thursday, Jan. 7 for Substantial Action Plan Amendment 7 for Hurricane Matthew CDBG-DR, Substantial Action Plan Amendment 2 for Hurricane Florence CDBG-DR and Substantial Action Plan Amendment 1 for mitigation CDBG-MIT.
All three action plans and the draft amendments are available for review online. Public comments are strongly encouraged to be sent by email to publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov. Those wishing to submit comments may also do so by mail to the attention of NCORR public comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.
Gov. Roy Cooper established the NCORR in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild smarter and stronger. To date, North Carolina has invested more than $3.6 billion in state and federal funding to help the state recover from damage caused by hurricanes Matthew, Florence, Dorian and Isaias.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.