PKS planners propose changes to tree protection, stormwater management

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town planners are looking into a suite of proposed changes to the town’s tree preservation and stormwater management ordinances.
The Pine Knoll Shores Planning Board met for its regular meeting Tuesday at town hall and online via webinar. During the meeting, the board discussed a list of proposed ordinances amendments its stormwater management and tree preservation subcommittee put together.
After discussion, the board unanimously recommended the board of commissioners approve four of the five proposed amendments. The recommended changes will come before commissioners for consideration at the regular board meeting Wednesday, June 10.
The remaining proposed amendment will be brought back before planners for further discussion at the next regular planning board meeting Tuesday, June 23.
Town Planner Kevin Reed said the subcommittee was formed due to the town’s “robust” ordinances regarding tree preservation and stormwater controls.
“Sometimes they work at cross purposes,” Mr. Reed said.
The proposed change that wasn’t recommended is a reduction to the permitted amount of impervious surface coverage of a lot. The subcommittee proposes reducing the percentage of a lot that can be covered by impervious surface from 35% to 25%. Flood-prone areas zoned for single-family development would remain at 25%.
Planning board Chairperson Paul Payne, however, thought 35% coverage was acceptable. Member George Green agreed, saying reducing the percentage would be infringing on property owners’ rights.
Member Doug Browne, however, said some studies have shown covering more than 10-12% of a lot in impervious surface was detrimental to the lot’s ability to retain stormwater.
The planning board is recommending removing the requirement to get engineer certification for stormwater management plans for single-family residential structures. Only preparation and a seal from someone state-certified to prepare a stormwater management plan would be required.
Mr. Reed said the committee determined as long as the requirement to retain the first 2 inches of precipitation from a rainfall event is still met, using a given lot’s natural drainage is acceptable.
“There are some engineers who recommend using hardened stormwater controls all the time,” Mr. Reed said. The issue with these types of controls some residents and town officials have previously voiced at public meetings is many require the removal of trees, which residents and officials have publicly expressed a desire to minimize.
The proposed changes would also increase required tree density on a given lot from one tree per 1,000 square feet to two trees. They would also revise the size requirement for replacement trees to require planting trees with a minimum trunk diameter of 1.5 inches. The current requirement is for replacement trees to at least fill a 25-gallon bucket with their root systems.
In other news at Tuesday’s meeting, the board unanimously approved a major landscape permit for the Country Club of the Crystal Coast to build a new tennis center at the club.
