Cedar Point receives $500K in long-delayed grant money for park land

CEDAR POINT — Two years after it was awarded, a $500,000 N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant check is in Cedar Point’s bank account.
Town Manager David Rief broke the good news to town commissioners during the March 19 budget work session.
“I had a discussion with (PARTF) officials several months ago,” he said. “Then, just a few days ago, we got the check in the mail.”
Mr. Rief also told the commissioners he expects another approved but delayed grant for the park, from the N.C. Land Water Trust Fund, to arrive soon. That grant, for $1 million, was also approved in 2019 when the grant agency was known as the N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund.
Both grants are for the purchase of the 56 acres of land that make up Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park, along the creek and the White Oak River, just off the end of Masonic Avenue on the north side of Highway 24. The town bought the land in April 2019 for $2.8 million, largely funded by a successful $2.5 million bond referendum. A New York bank bought the bonds, and the town is paying them off.
The purchase necessitated property tax increases the past two fiscal years.
The idea is the town will use both grants to pay down the debt, as allowed by the agreement with the bank. At the time the grants were approved, commissioners said use of the money to pay down the debt should reduce or eliminate the property tax increases needed for repayment.
However, Mr. Rief said during the commission’s regular meeting Tuesday night, that might not be possible until 2024 under the agreement with Sterling Bank. If the town gets the other $1 million grant, it could do a lump sum payment of $1.5 million, significantly lowering costs at the back end of the payoff.
The original payoff term was 20 years.
“I’ve been working with (Sterling Bank) and the (N.C.) Local Government Commission and do not have a clear answer,” Mr. Rief said.
Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park is a heavily wooded natural area, crisscrossed with trails. It opened in November 2019 after a delay caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018. The storm knocked down many trees and left large branches dangling dangerously, necessitating a cleanup before the public was allowed in to use the trails.
In addition to being a natural area for use by the public, the park serves as a buffer to protect and perhaps enhance water quality in the creek and river. Before the purchase, the land was zoned for multi-family residential development, which would have increased impervious surface and polluted stormwater runoff.
A conservation easement now prohibits most development, with the exception of a few proposed park amenities, such as restrooms and small parking areas, plus a kayak launch and picnic area.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.