Holly Springs OFWBC
Holly Springs Original Free Will Baptist Church in Newport will present a lighted hayride from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The church’s choir will present a concert, “What Christmas Really Means,” at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
St. Peter’s UMC
Christian recording artist Eric Horner will present “The Joy of Christmas” at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City. The concert will take place in the sanctuary. There is no cost to attend, however, an offering will be taken.
Parkview Baptist
The annual Christmas night of worship will be held at 7 p.m. Friday. The praise team will lead the congregation in contemporary and traditional Christmas songs throughout the service. The public is invited.
The church’s hand bell choir will present a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The AWANA Brite group will host a children’s Christmas party from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
LifePoint Church
Eric Horner will present a Christmas concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at LifePoint Church in Morehead City.
The church’s praise team will present a Christmas concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. The church will offer a Christmas candlelight and communion service at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
Live Nativity Drive-thru
Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church will join with other Down East churches to present a live nativity drive-thru, “What is Truth?” There will also be a free turkey and fixings meal giveaway while supplies last.
The event will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18 in the parking lot of Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church. The drive-thru line up will be at the entrance of Smyrna Elementary/Down East Middle School.
First UMC
First United Methodist Church in Morehead City will host Journey to Bethlehem from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19 through the church’s parking lots. Drivers, remaining in vehicles, will pause at various scenes that will tell the story of the birth of Jesus. Those attending should enter using Bay Street, then turning onto 10th Street. Luminaries will light the path.
