Carteret County tops 500 COVID-19 cases, announces more mass testing events

CARTERET COUNTY — The county surpassed 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday as health officials reported 12 new positive cases since Wednesday.
According to Carteret County’s daily COVID-19 update, found at carteretcountync.gov, 58 of the total 504 confirmed cases are considered active, as of Thursday. Meanwhile, 440 people have recovered and six residents have died from complications related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
One person was reportedly hospitalized at Carteret Health Care for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms Thursday.
To date, health providers have reportedly conducted 6,500 COVID-19 tests, with 152 test results pending.
Also Thursday, the Carteret County Health Department announced it is partnering with Goshen Medical Center to host two additional drive-thru testing events. Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Croatan High School, and again from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 at East Carteret High School.
The testing events are open to all residents of Carteret County. To participate, pre-register by calling 910-267-2044. The county said there are no-out-pocket costs for the COVID-19 test, however, those who have health insurance should bring their insurance information with them to the testing site.
