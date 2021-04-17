Indian Beach buys new ambulance, tractor with FEMA funds

INDIAN BEACH — A new ambulance and tractor are on their way to Indian Beach late this summer, courtesy of funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The town board of commissioners met for its regular meeting Wednesday in the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road. During the meeting, commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of a new $214,000 ambulance for the fire department, along with a $44,000 tractor for the public works department.
Town manager Tim White said the ambulance is scheduled for delivery in August, and the tractor should be delivered by the end of April.
“These were on the list for the fixed cost FEMA reimbursement funds,” Mr. White said, referring to a reimbursement initiative the federal agency offered after Hurricane Florence in 2018.
During board comments, Commissioner Dale Williford assured residents the purchases were neither spur-of-the-moment decisions, nor being made at the taxpayer’s expense.
“We’ve been working on this for some time,” she said. “These are things we had money come to us for from FEMA.”
Commissioner Joel Fortune echoed Ms. Williford’s comments.
“We’re grateful to FEMA for items we’d have to raise taxes for (otherwise),” he said.
Mr. White said during his report that as of Wednesday, town officials have received $384,799 from FEMA for fixed-cost projects. This will be reflected in the draft fiscal year 2021-22 budget, which he said is scheduled for presentation to the board at the regular meeting Wednesday, May 12.
“Sales tax (revenue) has been really strong this year,” Mr. White said. “Our ambulance fees are also coming in over budget.”
In other news at Wednesday’s meeting, the board unanimously appointed Ryan Kelley to the town planning board. Mr. Kelley takes the place of Larry Beguin, who stepped down due to moving out of town.
The following also occurred at the meeting:
- Mr. White informed the board he’s approached firm FindTheLocals to redesign the town’s website. He said he’s intending to get a design for the website that’s simpler to use.
- Mr. Fortune informed the board he’s been contacted by several residents concerned about horseback riding on the beach. Mr. White said there have been some complaints, mostly due to riders failing to clean up after their horses, though his primary concern is for beachgoer safety, and he’s looking into potential regulations for beach riding.
- The board unanimously approved the minutes from its annual retreat Feb. 15 and from its regular meeting March 10.
