CAPE CARTERET — After slightly more than one month on the job, New Bern resident Edward Preston is no longer police chief in Cape Carteret.
Town Manager Frank Rush made the announcement Monday night in his report at the end of the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
Rush, who announced Preston’s hiring during the board’s Jan. 9 meeting, said it turned out Preston “was not a good fit” and said current officer John Eschbach is now interim chief.
Eschbach had previously been interim chief between Bill McKinney’s retirement in September 2022 after four years in the position and the announcement of Preston’s hiring. After the meeting Monday night, Rush said he could not comment further because it is a “personnel” matter.
Rush added he hoped to hire another qualified police chief soon but expressed confidence in Eschbach’s ability to handle the interim duty.
Commissioners did not discuss the issue during the open session Monday night. However, the board did go into closed session – announced in the agenda released last week – to discuss personnel, as allowed under state law.
Commissioner Steve Martin, in a text message after the meeting, likewise said he could not comment about the police chief issue.
Before he was hired by Cape Carteret, Preston most recently served as chief of the Morgantown, W.Va., Police Department for more than nine years, ending in 2020.
In Morganton, he commanded a department with 83 sworn officers and 12 civilian personnel.
Before that, he served in various leadership positions in the New Bern Police Department, including a stint as deputy chief. His service there ended in 2011. As deputy chief, he was the executive officer for 93 sworn officers and 48 civilians.
“Chief Preston was selected from a total of 20 applicants for the position.,” Rush said to the board and the audience during the Jan. 9 meeting. “The town manager … made the ultimate selection but received valuable input from members of the Cape Carteret Police Department, other town staff and current and retired police chiefs in Carteret County in making the selection.”
In addition, Rush said, Chief Preston was “highly recommended by many law enforcement professionals and other stakeholders.”
When the town advertised the position after McKinney’s retirement announcement last year, it listed the salary range for the police chief position at $54,543 to $81,814 depending upon qualifications and experience and stated that, “It is expected that the successful candidate will command a starting salary near the midpoint of this salary range, and potentially higher.”
The chief in Cape Carteret commands six other sworn officers.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
