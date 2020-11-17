MOREHEAD CITY — Static line exception may reauthorized for Bogue Banks towns at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Coastal Resources Commission’s next meeting.
The CRC will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday by teleconference. The meeting is open to the public. Interested participants may join by going to the website deq.nc.gov/november-2020-meeting-agenda and clicking the link. They may also join by phone by calling 1-415-655-0003. The event number is 171 763 6331 and the password is 1234.
On the meeting agenda is consideration of reauthorization for static line exception for Emerald Isle, Indian Beach, Pine Knoll Shores and Atlantic Beach. State regulations measure construction setbacks for oceanfront property from the first line of stable, natural vegetation, known as the static vegetation line. Municipalities, however, may apply for and receive exception from using static lines, allowing them to establish their own lines from which they measure construction setbacks.
The commission’s Coastal Resources Advisory Council will also meet by teleconference at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Interested participants may join online at the website above or by phone by calling the phone number above. The password for the CRAC meeting is the same, but the number event is 171 814 9814.
Written public comments may be submitted for the CRC meeting by emailing them to Angela Willis at angela.willis@ncdenr.gov.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
