Health department reminds residents of upcoming 2nd dose vaccinations

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department is reminding residents who are scheduled to receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Feb. 8 to report to the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City at the time specified on their COVID-19 vaccination record card.
The county issued the reminder Thursday, the same day as health officials confirmed 24 more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 4,051 cases documented in Carteret County since last March. Active cases increased by 23 to 318 reported Thursday, with 3,693 residents reportedly recovered and 40 dead from COVID-19. Two people were hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City Thursday.
In the release, the county specified the clinic scheduled for Feb. 8 is for second dose vaccinations only, with no walk-ins or first dose vaccinations being administered at the clinic. Individuals who are scheduled to receive their second dose Feb. 8 should bring identification and their COVID-19 vaccination record card with them to the clinic.
If a resident’s vaccination record card only lists the Feb. 8 date and not a specific time, individuals should arrive at the civic center between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to receive the vaccine.
Social distancing and face masks will be required at the clinic at all times, and to eliminate unnecessary waiting, residents are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to their appointment time. They are also asked to wear short sleeves or loose, non-restrictive clothing that can be rolled up for easy access to the upper arm/shoulder and to inform staff if they have ever had an adverse reaction to a vaccine in the past. Residents will be monitored for 15-30 minutes after the vaccine to ensure there are no adverse reactions.
