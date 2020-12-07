EMERALD ISLE — Former Emerald Isle Commissioner Dorothy “Doje” Marks, who died Friday at age 87, was remembered Monday as a conscientious board member and strong advocate for emergency medical services.
She leaves behind a husband, Ronald Marks of Emerald Isle, a daughter, a son and an extended family.
She served on the board from 2001 through 2003, according to Town Clerk Sarah Williams.
Longtime Mayor Art Schools, who came into office the same year Ms. Marks was elected commissioner, remembered her service Monday.
“She was a good commissioner,” he said. “There was division during that time, but Doje tried to listen to all sides and decide what she thought was best for the town.”
It was a time of change in the town, as several new board members, including Ms. Marks, occasionally stirred debate among voters who were at least somewhat divided over the town’s direction, particularly on environmental issues, the former mayor said.
But during her service, the town in 2003 won a Pelican Award from the N.C. Coastal Federation for obtaining land for and creating Emerald Isle Woods, a 41-acre acre park off Coast Guard Road, intended to provide passive recreation opportunities and as a discharge point for often polluted stormwater from the area’s streets and developed properties. It still serves both purposes.
The 2003 release from the federation states that, “Under the leadership of Mayor Art Schools, Commissioners Dick Eckhardt, Emily Farmer and Doje Marks, and Town Manager Frank Rush, Emerald Isle has emerged as one of the few places along the coast that is succeeding in balancing economic growth with environmental quality.”
Chiefly, though, Mr. Schools remembered Ms. Marks as a “great champion and volunteer” for the EMS department, which at the time she served was a private enterprise staffed by volunteers. The town took over the private nonprofit company a few years ago and made it a town department, but prior to that, Ms. Marks helped raise countless dollars for EMS, the former mayor said.
“When the town was going through that transition (to a town department), there was a lot of conversation in town about how it was not a good idea,” Mr. Schools said.
But, he added, Ms. Marks supported the change as the best way forward.
“She was an all-star,” Mr. Schools said. “(Former Commissioner) John Wooten said she was a member of the EMS ‘Hall of Fame’ and I couldn’t agree more.”
Mr. Schools also said from the first day Ms. Marks took office, she made the effort to get up to speed on all the issues and learn about all the subjects important to her position.”
“She worked hard,” the former mayor said. “She was dedicated.”
