SMYRNA — Firefighters from Marshallberg, Otway and Harkers Island put out a brush fire caused by a powerline transformer before it could spread to any buildings Friday afternoon.
A call went out at about 3:30 p.m. Friday over the emergency scanner for a brush fire in the woods behind 120 Marshallberg Road in Smyrna. The Otway, Marshallberg and Harkers Island fire departments responded to the call and found a quarter acre area of brush burning near Down East Middle School and Smyrna United Methodist Church.
Marshallberg Fire Department Capt. Reginald Lewis said the fire was caused by a powerline transformer blowing out, dropping a live wire into the dry grass beneath it.
Firefighters got the fire under control by about 3:50 p.m. No injuries or structure damage resulted from the blaze.
