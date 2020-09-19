North Carolina Zoo releases rescued otter pups

NEWPORT — The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro released two baby otters back into the wild last week that were rescued in April in Carteret County.
Two additional otters that were rescued from other locations in the state were released, as well, according to N.C. Zoo Public Information Officer Deborah Fuchs.
“All four orphaned otters were successfully released back into the wild last week in the general area where the first three were found. The fourth otter came to us from the N.C. mountains in mid-June,” Ms. Fuchs said.
“All four were raised as a group and so therefore released as a group. We don’t give exact locations because of well-meaning, but possibly harmful, onlookers that try to ‘find’ the otter group,” she continued.
The zoo has a video link of the release posted on its Facebook page and the zoo’s wildlife rehabilitation page.
As for the two otters rescued in Carteret County, both had been found by concerned residents and brought to the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter in Newport. From there, a veterinarian with the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores transported them to a N.C. Zoo wildlife biologist.
The otters went through rehabilitation at the zoo until their release last week.
While it’s somewhat unusual for OWLS to receive otters, Director Brooke Breen said in April the nonprofit wildlife shelter has gotten them in the past. She said it’s important for drivers near marshy areas to keep an eye out for otters crossing roads.
She further said if someone finds a baby otter, first make sure it’s injured before bringing it to OWLS. Many times the parents will be nearby and if they’re not injured, the parents will take care of them.
If someone feels it’s necessary to rescue an otter, baby or adult, Ms. Breen said it’s best to wear gloves because they can bite. It’s also helpful to put them in a box for transport.
As well as contacting OWLS, the public can contact the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission if an otter is found.
To view the video of the release, visit facebook.com/nczoo/posts/10157503535487327.
