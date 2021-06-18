Carteret County plans vaccination clinic at Bridge Downeast in Harkers Island

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at The Bridge Downeast on Harkers Island.
The clinic, which will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone 18 years and older at no cost, will take walk-ins with no prior appointment necessary to receive the shot. The Bridge Downeast is located at 1344 Island Road on Harkers Island.
For more information about the upcoming clinic, contact the health department at 252-728-8550. To search for other vaccine providers in the county, visit myspot.nc.gov.
Meanwhile, the health department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the overall total of cases confirmed in the county since March 2020 up to 5,225. Of those, 20 cases are considered active, up slightly from 19 reported Wednesday, and 5,148 people have recovered. The county’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 57.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City had three COVID-related hospitalizations as of Friday afternoon, up from two hospitalizations Wednesday.
According to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shared by the health department Friday, the county’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over the total number of tests conducted fell for the week that ended June 12. The rate was about 2% that week, down from around 4% the prior week.
