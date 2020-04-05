PELETIER — Town commissioners will hold their monthly board meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. in town hall off Highway 58, but Mayor Dale Sowers said Friday it will be brief and the board will handle only necessities.
The board, the mayor said, will not discuss proposed rules to regulate racetracks in town or hold the required public hearing.
“That would likely draw a crowd, and we don’t want to do that now,” he said. “We want to take care of a few items we need to take care of right away, but we want to keep the people safe.”
The town planning board March 9 unanimously recommended approval of the ordinance to regulate racetracks.
The proposal would cutoff races at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway off Whitehouse Fork Road at 11 p.m. and would also apply to any other racetracks that might be built in town.
Mayor Sowers said Friday he has been talking to the town attorney, John Tantum, about ways to keep Monday's meeting as brief as possible in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
He said two final residential subdivision plats – one for Norris Landing and one for Peletier Shores – are on the agenda for the planning board meeting at 6 p.m., but he plans to get input on the materials submitted by the developers from the planning board prior to the meeting and see if members are ready to approve those plats.
If the board wants to approve them, he said, those plats will be passed on to commissioners but not for final approval Monday.
Planners have already approved the preliminary plats for the subdivisions.
Also during the commissioners’ meeting, the mayor hopes to get approval of his proposed budget to go to public hearing later in the spring.
