Cause of Harkers Island apartment fire undetermined

HARKERS ISLAND — The cause of a fire that destroyed an apartment in this island community Friday evening is undetermined, according to Carteret County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis.
“The fire cause in Harkers Island originated between the couch and the bed, which were close together,” Mr. Lewis said in an email to the News-Times Tuesday. “The tenant smokes but denies smoking in the house. There were no other ignition sources in the area, so we will leave it listed as undetermined.”
No injuries were reported in the fire, which was in an apartment at 112 Fulford Drive. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.
Harkers Island Fire Chief Chad Mann said multiple units reported to the scene to help combat the blaze and the fire was contained in about 10 minutes. The call came in at 6:42 p.m. Friday.
Those reporting to the fire were Harkers Island Fire and Rescue, Otway Fire and Rescue, Marshallberg Fire and Rescue and Beaufort Fire and EMS departments.
