BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education will review a new proposed policy that regulates the use of online websites to solicit donations on behalf of the school system.
The board will hear the first reading of the proposal during its meeting, slated to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the district’s YouTube Channel.
Once board members hear the first reading of the Crowdfunding on Behalf of the School System policy, they have the option to propose changes to the document. If none are suggested, members could approve the policy on second reading at its April meeting.
While the proposal touts the positive benefits of crowdfunding campaigns, “The unregulated use of the practice can subject the school system and the employee engaging in crowdfunding to potentially significant legal liability,” the policy states. “The purpose of this policy is to establish a balanced approach that regulates and provides parameters for crowdfunding on behalf of the school system.”
Parent organizations engaging in fundraising are exempt from the policy because their activities are already regulated by Policy 5010, Parent Organizations.
The proposed policy requires crowdfunding campaigns to receive prior approval by school officials. Campaigns that seek to raise up to $5,000 must receive prior approval by the principal where the employee works.
Crowdfunding efforts in excess of $5,000, up to $25,000, must receive approval from the school system’s superintendent or their designee. Campaigns soliciting more than $25,000 must be approved by the Board of Education.
The proposal outlines 13 requirements crowdfunding campaigns must meet in order to be approved. Some of those requirements are: it must be consistent with the school system’s approved curriculum; does not solicit funds for items or projects that are religious or political in nature or that have a religious or political purpose; be compatible with the school system’s technology; has a specific, pre-determined beginning and ending date; does not disparage the school system or its buildings, programs, representatives, employees or students; and does not include pictures or the identifying or confidential information of any school system student, unless specifically approved by the student’s parent or guardian in writing and attached to the approval request form.
In addition, the superintendent or designee will create a list of approved crowdfunding sites. All approved sites must be operated by an entity with no known significant history of fraud, unlawful activity, financial mismanagement or other misconduct and have a policy requiring all donations on behalf of the school system to go directly to the system.
The proposed policy further states that all monetary donations will be made payable to and deposited in an individual school account where the employee is associated. If the monetary donation involves the electronic transfer of funds, the principal shall ensure that the transfer is made properly and in accordance with acceptable standards of practice. All in-kind donations must be inventoried in accordance with the district’s Fixed Assets Inventory policy by the school where the employee is associated. The school finance officer is required to ensure that donations are processed in a manner consistent with the School Budget and Fiscal Control Act and other applicable laws.
All donations obtained through crowdfunding on behalf of the school system will be considered school property, the proposal states. In general, the employee who completed the campaign will be given preference in the use of the donations. Employees can only use donations for the approved purpose stated in the campaign. The school system also proposes to reserve the right to transfer donations to a different use at the board’s discretion.
After donations have been utilized, the employee must file a written report with the principal detailing how the donations were used and how students benefitted.
Other items on the board’s agenda include:
Recognize Croatan High School student Angelica Steffy for winning the state championship in women’s wrestling.
Recognize CHS indoor track (4x800) state champions James Wallace, Luke Nicolajsen, Trey Austin, Matthew Quispe and indoor track (4x400) state champions Brayden Stephens, Cooper Stephens, Luke Nicolajsen and Matthew Quispe.
Recognize CHS men’s swimming state champions Matej Roth, Nathan Michalowicz, Paul Padgett and Ryan Simcic.
Receive the first reading of a minor revision to the Technology in the Educational Program policy.
Consider approval of a $2.58 million budget revision to the 2022-23 operating budget. The revision includes $537,688 in state funds, $500,000 in local budget funds and $1.5 million to the federal budget. The majority of the revisions are to allot funds that have been received to various spending categories.
Receive an update on the school system’s strategic plan.
Receive updates on school capital and bond projects.
Meet in closed session for a matter of attorney/client communications.
Under the consent agenda, the board will:
Consider a contract agreement with Hite Associates for improvements to East Carteret High School’s driveway and drainage, and window and door replacements at Broad Creek Middle and Morehead City Middle schools.
Consider approval of a $36,500 contract with Anderson Smith & Wike PLLC of West End for the audit of the school system’s June 30, 2023 financial statements. This is a $500 increase over last year.
Consider approval of a minor revision to the County Board of Education resolution supporting the school calendar start date alignment with the local community colleges and UNC university system. The board approved the original resolution at its February meeting.
Consider a proposal to not participate in the End-of-Grade and End-of-Course summer reading program for 2022-23. The school system has not participated in the program since the summer of 2019 “due to the lack of data that shows it is beneficial to students, schools or teachers,” according to the district’s Director of Testing Crystal Bailey. The test scores from the summer reading program are not included in the student growth accountability analyses for school accountability or for educator effectiveness.
