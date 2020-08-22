Pine Knoll Shores approves protection for oceanfront vegetation

PINE KNOLL SHORES — More protective measures are in place for oceanfront vegetation in Pine Knoll Shores now that the board of commissioners has updated town ordinances.
The board met for its regular meeting Aug. 12 in the town hall boardroom and unanimously adopted amendments to Chapter 74 of the town ordinance, adding new protective measures for oceanfront vegetation. The town planning board recommended approval of the amendments at its regular meeting July 28.
The adopted amendments define oceanfront vegetation as all trees and shrubs growing on an oceanfront parcel with diameters less than regulated trees. The definition includes all indigenous vegetation growing on an oceanfront parcel not considered a tree or shrub, with the exception of lawn grass, shrubs within 10 feet of a house’s exterior wall, planted flowers, planted vegetables and poison ivy.
The amendment also defines an oceanfront parcel as a lot or parcel adjacent to the ocean or the public trust ocean beach, including the entirety of all common areas of condominiums adjacent to the ocean or public trust ocean beach.
The amendments add oceanfront vegetation besides trees to the list of protected vegetation under the town’s ordinances, and removing it without a permit or in violation of a permit will result in a civil penalty up to $5,000.
In other news at the Aug. 12 meeting, the board unanimously approved a $449,500 contract with Morton Trucking for work on phase two of the East End Stormwater Project. This project is being conducted to address issues of stormwater flooding in the area during rain events.
According to the invitation to bid, construction is scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, and finish Friday, March 26, 2021. The project is to install a system of stormwater drainage inlets and pipes to connect to an existing pump station on Myrtle Court. From there, stormwater will be pumped to the ponds at the Crystal Coast Country Club golf course. The project will also include installing an infiltration area near Bogue Sound on the grounds of the golf course, facilitating the infiltration of stormwater into the soil.
This wasn’t the only action the board took Aug. 12 related to the phase two stormwater project, according to Town Manager Brian Kramer.
“Following the closed session (Aug. 12), the board directed the town manager, if discussions with the owner of 106 Myrtle Court fail to produce a permanent easement agreement, to initiate eminent domain procedures to acquire a 20-foot drainage easement on this property,” Mr. Kramer told the News-Times in an email.
The following also occurred at the Aug. 12 meeting:
- The board unanimously approved a $10 million budget amendment for the capital project fund. This amendment reflects county, state and Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for beach nourishment to address erosion caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018.
- The board unanimously adopted an ordinance that prohibits carrying firearms on town property. Violations will result in a civil penalty up to $500.
- The board unanimously forwarded a recommendation to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners to appoint Mayor John Brodman to succeed Ken Jones on the Carteret County Beach Commission.
- The board unanimously approved a $2,593.60 contract with VC3 for a cybersecurity gap analysis.
- The board unanimously approved the purchase and installation of security cameras at town hall and the public safety building. Town staff has also proposed installing proximity door locks on the buildings as well; however, the board wanted to have further discussion before taking action on the proposal.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
