Newport, Atlantic Beach officials resolve to improve utilities, infrastructure in 2022 as new interstate advances

NEWPORT — With the new year upon us, municipal officials in two towns in Carteret County are looking ahead at goals they’re resolving to pursue in 2022, including infrastructure improvements.
Other resolutions are to facilitate economic growth, some of which is related to the N.C. Department of Transportation’s ongoing Interstate 42 extension project, which will connect the interstate to Highway 70 near the Carteret-Craven border. Newport is the town in Carteret County closest to this, and has been referred to by town officials at public meetings as a “gateway” to the county.
Newport town manager Bryan Chadwick said in a Dec. 16 interview with the News-Times town officials resolve to continue making preparations in 2022 for the project’s completion.
“That means there will be more opportunities for commercial and residential growth,” he said. “This (town) will be the first stoplight after the extension (on Highway 70).”
In order to handle the anticipated increases in commercial and residential development, Newport needs sufficient utility capacity. Mr. Chadwick said while the town’s wastewater utility is “adequate” for the anticipated growth, they need to make improvements to their water utility infrastructure, and so officials are looking into building a new water treatment plant to replace the existing one.
“We’ve (also) been working with Michelle Query and the Carteret County Economic Development Department to promote Newport,” he said. “We have the property to expand north, south, east and west. Continuing promoting Newport is the big push the council wants to go with.”
Newport officials also resolve to develop a comprehensive land-use plan in 2022. These plans set long-term, overarching goals and guidelines for property development in a municipality.
“I don’t foresee a difference in land uses (for existing property zones),” Mr. Chadwick said, “but more (uses) may be incorporated.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, Mr. Chadwick said he doesn’t foresee needing any additional restrictions in 2022 for town facilities.
“We feel people are practicing their own safety measures,” Mr. Chadwick said. “We like to promote, as much as possible, personal responsibility.”
Overall, Mr. Chadwick seemed to say town officials are resolved to watch for and take advantage of new opportunities as they come in 2022.
“We’re looking forward to the new year,” Mr. Chadwick said. “Each new year, you look at new opportunities. I feel it will be a busy year; not in a bad way, but because of so many new opportunities. Because of Interstate 42 coming to Carteret County, or staff will be busy. More people means the needs will grow exponentially.”
Atlantic Beach
Across the water from the mainland, Atlantic Beach officials are making preparations of their own for 2022, many of which also involve improving infrastructure and municipal facilities. Atlantic Beach town manager David Walker said in a Dec. 8 email to the News-Times they’ve resolved to occupy the new public safety and administration complex in February.
The complex is under construction as of Dec. 21; it’s being built on the site of the previous town hall at 125 West Fort Macon Road. The complex will house the town’s administration staff, police department and fire department once completed.
The complex isn’t the only project town officials have underway, according to Mr. Walker.
“We’re in the midst of already-approved projects,” he said, “including stormwater drainage facilities around town, the re-building of the Hilton east side beach access (on Highway 58) via a new state grant and sidewalk projects along Fort Macon Road and the Old Causeway.”
In addition to resolving to continue existing projects, town officials also plan to begin new ones. Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper said in a separate Dec. 8 email to the News-Times they’ll pursue replacing the town’s existing beach boardwalk on Atlantic Boulevard, which has fallen into disrepair, and upgrade other town-owned property around the Circle.
“We’ve launched an international design competition to kick this project off,” the mayor said. “So far I’ve been impressed with the level of the architecture firms that have indicated they will be participating in the competition.”
Mayor Cooper said the design competition will conclude in March 2022, with construction of the new boardwalk expected in fall 2022.
Like Newport, facilitating development is one of Atlantic Beach officials’ resolutions for 2022. Mayor Cooper said they’re pursing securing a limited amount of wastewater treatment capacity for the Atlantic Beach Causeway and the town’s commercial corridor zoning district to help existing and prospective businesses in town.
“This infrastructure improvement is needed to ensure we maintain the commercial character of this part of town,” the mayor said. “In connection with that, we’ll be implementing strict zoning controls for this part of town through a small area plan that we’ll start working on in early 2022.”
Some business growth is already underway as of Dec. 21; Mayor Cooper said there are two new businesses under construction in the Circle – a restaurant and a donut and ice cream shop.
“We’d like to continue to recruit new businesses like these to town by making Atlantic Beach a great place to do business,” the mayor said.
Town officials also resolve to create other updates to the town’s ordinances. The mayor said they intend to implement a new set of property maintenance rules for both commercial and residential property in 2022.
“There are a few properties in town that aren’t doing a good enough job of maintaining their buildings and grounds,” he said. “Our current rules aren’t adequate enough for addressing these situations, so they need to be updated.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.