Carteret reports 4 new COVID cases Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — County health officials reported Wednesday there were four new confirmed COVID-19 cases since Monday, bringing the total number of cases documented in Carteret County since March 2020 to 5,255.
Of the overall confirmed cases, the Carteret County Health Department reported 20 are considered active as of Wednesday afternoon. That is a slight decrease from 22 reported Monday, while recovered cases increased slightly to 5,177.
COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care also declined Wednesday, from four reported Monday to three. To date, 58 county residents have died from complications associated with the COVID-19.
The health department will host COVID vaccination clinics Friday, July 2, 9 and 16, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. The clinics will be held at the health department building in Morehead City at 3820-A Bridges St. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 252-728-8550, option 2, or going online to myspot.nc.gov and selecting “Carteret County Health Department.”
