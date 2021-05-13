Carteret County Schools names 3 new principals

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County school system named three new principals May 6 to fill vacancies at schools.
The three administrators will begin their new positions Monday, June 7.
Broad Creek Middle School assistant principal Kimberly Hughes will replace Jeanne Huntley, who resigned as principal of Carteret Preschool Center in Newport. Ms. Hughes will also serve as the director of early childhood education overseeing the preschool program.
Morehead City Primary School assistant principal Christy Propst will replace Dr. Anna Brooks, who has resigned as principal of Morehead City Elementary School.
Bogue Sound Elementary School assistant principal Mary Ellington will replace Jeff Murphy, who has resigned as principal of Newport Elementary School.
Interviews are currently being conducted for the positions vacated by the new principals.
“We are grateful to have such extraordinary principals to serve our schools,” Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said in a press release issued about the new principals. “Carteret Preschool Center, Morehead City Elementary School and Newport Elementary Schools all have a rich history of success in serving and meeting the needs of students and their families. Each of these new principals are joining an incredible faculty and staff.”
Ms. Hughes earned a masters of school administration degree from East Carolina University. She previously taught elementary school for 18 years, including 11 years as a kindergarten teacher. She was selected as the 2020-21 school system’s Assistant Principal of the Year.
“I am truly honored to have been chosen as the principal of Carteret Preschool Center and as the Director of Early Childhood Education for Carteret County public schools,” Ms. Hughes said. “My genuine love lies in the early childhood world and I hope to bring positive energy, hard work, and outstanding leadership to these roles. I am incredibly excited about this new opportunity and I am very much looking forward to getting started.”
Ms. Propst earned a master of arts degree in mathematics education with a school administration add-on licensure from Appalachian State University. A nationally board certified teacher, Ms. Propst previously taught high school mathematics for 12 years, including two years at Croatan High School.
“I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve the staff, students and community of Morehead Elementary in my new role,” Ms. Propst said. “I look forward to continuing the excellence that has been established in Carteret County Schools and with the Dolphin Team.”
Ms. Ellington is a graduate of the Carteret County public school system. Prior to becoming the assistant principal at BSES, she taught kindergarten, visual arts and fourth grade at White Oak Elementary School. She also served as assistant principal at Beaufort Elementary School. She earned a masters of school administration and a master of arts teaching degree from East Carolina University.
“I am excited to join the Newport Elementary School family,” Ms. Ellington said. “I am looking forward to leading and learning with this amazing staff and community.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.