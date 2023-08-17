JACKSONVILLE — Hope For The Warriors recently awarded 22 military spouse and caregiver scholarships for higher education for the fall 2023 college semester.
This class of winners includes Beaufort resident Heather Carpenter and Sneads Ferry resident Lauren Fagan, both of whom received Restoring Self Scholarships of $2,500, awarded to those seeking a bachelor’s degree.
Carpenter attends Southern New Hampshire University and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in human resources. Fagan is a student at the University of Maryland and is pursuing a bachelor’s in early childhood education.
Hope For The Warriors is a national military nonprofit that assists veterans, servicemembers and military families by providing financial, career and educational stability, physical and emotional strength and social support that builds community.
Since 2006, Hope For The Warriors has awarded military spouse and caregiver scholarships twice a year. The program recognizes and rewards post-9/11 spouses and caregivers for their strength, fidelity and resolve despite adversity as they assume critical roles in the financial wellbeing of their families.
Scholarships vary from $1,800 to $2,500 and are applied toward higher education at an accredited U.S. university, college or trade school. Unique to the program is a scholarship for Master of Social Work students, Restoring Hope.
"It’s such a thrill, for the second time in 2023, to award the largest scholarship class to date,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of the nonprofit organization. “This program holds a really special place in my heart. Through the years, I’ve witnessed fellow military families face life-altering changes due to service-related injuries. These scholarships can also be life-altering for military families but in a positive light, and we love rewarding deserving spouses and caregivers.”
Since the program’s inception, Hope For The Warriors has granted 232 Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships totaling $600,107.
The 2024 spring scholarship application is open now through Oct. 1. To receive an application to apply, visit hopeforthewarriors.org and connect for services.
For more information on Hope For The Warriors, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook or Twitter.
Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a foundation of stability, strength and community for post-9/11 veterans, servicemembers and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 159,000 through a variety of support programs focused on providing financial, career and educational stability; physical and emotional strength; and social support that builds community.
One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded 232 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
