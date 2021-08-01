NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Commercial fishermen in Carteret County and elsewhere will have to stop harvesting blueline tilefish Sunday.
The South Atlantic Fisheries Management Council announced commercial harvest of blueline tilefish in federal waters of the South Atlantic, including those off the North Carolina coast, will close at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. During the commercial closure, all sale or purchase of blueline tilefish is prohibited and harvest or possession of blueline tilefish in or from federal waters is limited to the recreational bag and possession limits while the recreational sector is open.
The commercial catch limit is 117,148 pounds whole weight. According to the accountability measure, harvest must close to prevent the catch limit from being exceeded.
The harvest or possession of blueline tilefish is limited to the recreational bag and possession limits while the recreational sector for blueline tilefish is open. These bag and possession limits apply in the South Atlantic on board a vessel with a valid federal commercial or charter vessel/headboat permit for South Atlantic snapper-grouper and apply to the harvest of blueline tilefish in state and federal waters.
The 2022 commercial fishing season for blueline tilefish in the south Atlantic will open Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, with a commercial catch limit of 117,148 pounds whole weight.
