Monday sees increase in active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Carteret

CARTERET COUNTY — Active COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations increased in Carteret County over the weekend as the country is facing the possibility of another coronavirus surge this winter.
The Carteret County Health Department reported Monday 29 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the area since Friday, bringing the overall total to 8,926 cases. Of those, health officials report 65 cases are considered active, compared to 56 active cases Friday.
As for hospitalizations, Carteret Health Care added two COVID-positive patients to its census to bring the total to five Monday afternoon. All five of those patients are reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Since March 2020, 95 county residents have died of complications arising from COVID-19. The most recent death, a person in their 90s, was announced Friday.
Statewide, cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again after coming down from a late summer surge that lasted through about mid-October. The state confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 Friday, but health officials warn much is still unknown about the variant, including its transmissibility and resistance to immunity.
