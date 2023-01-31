These are the upcoming rocket launches that may be visible from the east coast depending on trajectory and weather conditions. Launch dates and times are subject to change. Launches from the Florida space stations will appear from the southwest portion of the sky, while launches from Virginia will appear in the north-northeast sky. Rockets typically can be seen in Carteret County for several minutes before moving out of view.
Feb. 1
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch at 3:02 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center, Fla.
The rocket will launch a batch of Starlink internet satellites. This will be the third launch into a new orbital shell for SpaceX’s second-generation Starlink constellation, called Starlink Gen2. The Falcon 9’s first stage booster will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.
Feb. 5
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with undetermined launch time from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla.
The rocket will launch the Amazonas Nexus communications satellite for the Spanish company Hispasat. The satellite will provide broadband connectivity to airplanes, ships and other mobile users across the Americas, Greenland and the Atlantic Ocean. The Falcon 9’s first stage booster will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. The satellite was built by Thales Alenia Space and is based on the Spacebus NEO platform.
Feb. 26
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch at 2:07 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center, Fla.
The rocket will launch Crew Dragon spacecraft "Endeavour" on the program’s ninth flight with astronauts. The Falcon 9’s first stage booster will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen, Warren “Woody” Hoburg, UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will begin a six-month expedition on the International Space Station. This will be the fourth flight for "Endeavour," which will return with a splashdown at sea. Delayed from Feb. 19.
February undetermined
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with undetermined launch time from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla.
The rocket will launch the Inmarsat 6 F2 communications satellite for London-based Inmarsat. Built by Airbus Defense and Space, the satellite carries L-band and Ka-band payloads to provide mobile communications services to airplanes and ships.
Late Feb.
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with undetermined launch time from Cape Canaveral, Fla.
The rocket will launch the second pair of O3b mPOWER broadband internet satellites into medium earth orbit for SES of Luxembourg. The Boeing-built satellites will provide internet services over most of the populated world, building on SES’s O3b network. The Falcon 9’s first stage booster will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.
1st Quarter
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with undetermined launch time from Cape Canaveral Space Station, Fla.
The rocket will launch the Inmarsat 6 F2 communications satellite for London-based Inmarsat. Built by Airbus Defense and Space, the satellite carries L-band and Ka-band payloads to provide mobile communications services to airplanes and ships.
