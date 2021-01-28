CAPE CARTERET — Emergency responders reported to the scene of a three-vehicle accident involving multiple injuries around 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Highways 24 and 58 in Cape Carteret.
An East Care helicopter reportedly transported at least one person to Vidant Health in Greenville. Chief Kevin Hunter of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department described the victim's injuries as serious.
The chief said two trucks and one car were involved in the accident, which appeared to be a head-on collision caused when one of the vehicles crossed the center lane.
Several agencies, including the N.C. State Highway Patrol, responded to the accident and helped block traffic in the busy area during the incident, the chief said. Traffic was diverted while first responders worked the scene, which was cleared at about 7 p.m. The Highway Patrol was still on scene investigating the incident.
There was no word on how the accident happened or the condition of those involved.
This is a developing report.
