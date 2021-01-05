DOWN EAST — The Salvation Army will hold two food distributions in January at Down East churches.
Nonperishable food boxes will be distributed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church at 926 Seashore Drive in Atlantic.
Food boxes will also be distributed at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1163 Marshallberg Road in Marshallberg.
Those wanting to donate food for the distributions can bring nonperishable food items to The Salvation Army at 2800 Bridges St. in Morehead City from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
