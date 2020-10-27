CEDAR POINT — One Western Carteret County town plans to buy new computer equipment for town hall and staff, thanks to Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money from the federal government.
Cedar Point Town Administrator David Rief made the announcement Thursday night during the board of commissioners’ monthly work session, conducted on Zoom.
According to Mr. Rief, the town is expected to receive $33,273 in CARES Act money and will spend nearly $35,000 on the computer and technology upgrade.
After working with vendors, he settled on a three-year agreement with Cisco.
Mr. Rief said the purchase should improve live meetings, when they are again possible, and during electronic meetings that are necessary because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
CARES Act money is distributed to states, which distribute it to counties, which then distribute it to municipal governments. Carteret County previously received approximately $1.38 million in the first round of allocation from the CARES Act, a more than $2 trillion bill passed by Congress in March. Those initial funds went largely toward technology upgrades to bring the county into compliance with COVID-19-related safety guidelines.
The second round of CARES Act funding will soon be distributed to counties, with Carteret County set to receive an additional $1,348,328.
The state requires counties provide 25% of their total CARES funds to municipalities, so with a total allocation around $2.7 million, the county’s municipalities are slated to collectively receive $682,162.
Cedar Point plans to buy three laptops – the staff has one now, and it’s failing, Mr. Rief said – and will upgrade the entire system to enhance security and data storage capacity. Also, Mr. Rief said the town will invest in a Cisco Meraki remote desktop.
The town’s share of the cost of the entire upgrade will be between $1,500 and $1,800, Mr. Rief said.
Reporter Elise Clouser contributed to this story.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
