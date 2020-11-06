Mock election provides valuable lessons for NMS students

NEWPORT — The media center at Newport Middle School looked more like a voting precinct Tuesday as eighth-grade social studies students took part in a mock election.
“I wanted to show how elections are affecting our daily lives, and this is part of being an American by exercising our civic duty,” eighth-grade social studies and English language arts teacher Elaine Hughes said.
Ms. Hughes first had students take part in a survey to discover what issues were important to them. They then compared where candidates stood on the issues.
“We studied the electoral college and popular vote and how they help determine who will be president,” Ms. Hughes said. “At the end, we’ll analyze data. I want them to see the importance of being an informed voter.”
Students voted in the following races: presidential, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives District 3, governor, state superintendent of public instruction and District 3B Superior Court judge.
In the end, Donald Trump was the winner of the presidential race by a slight margin of 51%, with Joe Biden receiving 49%.
Other results showed Thom Tillis keeping his U.S. Senate seat with 51% of the vote, with Cal Cunningham receiving 22%. Students approved Greg Murphy for the U.S. House of Representatives District 3 with 57% compared to 20% for Darryl Farrow.
Students gave 55% of the vote to Roy Cooper in the governor’s race, with 45% to Dan Forest. In other races, Catherine Truitt won superintendent of public instruction seat with 51% of the vote, with Jen Mangrum receiving 31%. Clint Rowe received 45% of the vote for District 3B Superior Court judge compared to 31% for Brenda George.
It seems the coronavirus affects even mock elections. Because middle schools are on a hybrid attendance schedule, with some students at school Monday and Tuesday, with others in class Thursday and Friday, Ms. Hughes allowed those not at school Tuesday to “mail in their ballots.”
“Those students sent in their ballots virtually,” Ms. Hughes said.
Because of that, she was unable to get a final tally on results until Wednesday.
As for the issues that concerned students, the top five identified were: health care, 52.2%; criminal issues, 47.8%; education, 43.5%; economic issues, 39.1%; and immigration, 39.1%.
Other trends Ms. Hughes noted were students who voted straight ticket by party and only voted for races they knew about. Write-ins included Mickey Mouse and Michelle Obama.
Students who participated in the election said they learned important lessons.
Eighth-grader Joshua Johnson said, “I learned how the process works. Voting is important because it can make a big impact on society.”
Eighth-grader Kiley Griffin agreed.
“We’ve watched CNN and have been keeping up with the polls and different delegates. It’s important that we use our voice and vote because it can change things,” she said.
Eighth-grader Kane Branson added, “This teaches you that one vote can have a lot of impact and you have a voice. The constitution supports that voice.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
