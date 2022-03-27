Charges were filed March 18 – 25 against these individuals by the departments listed according to the records in the clerk of court’s office in Beaufort.
Carteret County
Joseph McKenzie Bent, 27, charged March 18 with one count of probation violation.
Christopher Lee Cannon, 49, Beaufort, charged March 19 with one count of assault on a female and one count of injury to personal property.
Kenneth Austin Courtney, 28, Harkers Island, charged March 19 with one count of assault on a female.
Royal Pittman Rogers Jr., 80, Cedar Point, charged March 19 with one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure.
Steven Lee Hankins, 36, Havelock, charge March 20 with one count of breaking and/or entering.
Hannah Mardella Beasley, 31, Selma, charged March 21 with one count of criminal contempt.
Joshua Kenneth Clauson, 20, Havelock, charged March 21 with one count of murder.
Alisyn Lynn Jones, 22, Glouchester, charged March 21 with one count of felony probation violation.
Nathan Lewis Ludwick, 49, Cape Carteret, charged March 22 with three counts of probation violation.
Russell William Millhimes III, 33, Beaufort, charged March 22 with one count of assault on the female.
Frankie Wayne Salter, 27, Sea Level, charged March 22 with one count of criminal contempt.
Barbara Gail Smith, 49, Morehead City, charged March 22 with one count of driving while impaired.
James Ryan Stevens, 36, Cedar Point, charged March 22 with one count of second degree trespassing.
Robert Charles Whitchurch, 33, Newport, charged March 22 with two counts of probation violation and one count of defrauding a drug or alcohol test.
Whitley Gray Browder, 25, Newport, charged March 23 with one count of breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, one count of possession of stolen goods and one count of simple assault.
Heather Melissa Golden, 44, Morehead City, charged March 23 with one count of probation violation.
Brandon Ray Hansley, 33, Newport, charged March 23 with one count of probation violation.
Jim Willis Lewis, 59, Beaufort, charged March 24 with one count of second degree trespassing and one count of resisting a public officer.
James Christopher Davis, 37, Newport, charged March 24 with two counts of felony probation violation.
Kayla Renee Dudley, 25, Newport, charged March 24 with one count of assault and battery violating bond conditions.
Steven Gregory Lester, 29, Smyrna, charged March 24 with one count of breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, one count of injury to personal property, one count of financial card theft and one count of possession of stolen goods or property.
Morehead City
Ronald Brynson Doss, 46, Morehead City, charged March 19 with one count of assault by strangulation, one count of interfering with emergency communication and one count of false imprisonment.
Joshua Brandon Smith, 36, Morehead City, charged March 21 with one count of hit-and-run by leaving the scene after causing property damage, one count of failure to stop at a steady red light, one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and one count of operating a vehicle without insurance.
Richard Ryan Rochelle, 32, Atlantic Beach, charged March 22 with one count of assault on a female.
Christian Rayshon Spencer, 18, Morehead City, charged March 23 with two counts of assault on a female.
Beaufort
Forrest Kyle Drehs, 27, Newport, charged March 24 with one count of misdemeanor larceny.
Stephen Tyler Rice, 31, Vanceboro, charged March 24 with one count of disclosure of private images, one count of extortion and one count of cyberstalking.
Newport
Hannah Mardella Beasley, 31, Selma, charged March 19 with one count of possession of heroin and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sterling McCory Walls, 34, Beaufort, charged March 24 with one count of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, one count of possession of marijuana up to ½ an ounce, one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, one count of felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of driving while impaired and one count of driving with a revoked license for a non-impaired revocation.
Atlantic Beach
Jamie Alan Sanderford, 44, Garner, charged one count of assault on a female.
Pine Knoll Shores
Craig Thomas Sawyer, 45, Greenville, charged March 18 with one count of driving while impaired.
Carthage
Stacy Dee Willis Sr., 35, Smyrna, charged March 24 with one count of probation violation.
