MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County officials announced Tuesday that County Health Director Stephanie Cannon has resigned her post to accept “a position outside of the County that will further her career goals.”
According to the press release, Ms. Cannon gave her resignation Jan. 11, and her last day will be Thursday, Feb. 11.
Ms. Cannon could not immediately be reached for comment. She has served as the health director since July 2018 and has overseen the county’s effort to control the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic since February 2020.
According to the press release, the county has started the hiring process for a new director. Those interested in the role have until Sunday, Feb. 7 to apply, according to the release.
Consolidated Health and Human Services Director Cindy Holman is working with the state to review options of an interim director as the county goes through the process of gathering and vetting applications, interviewing and hiring.
In the meantime, County Emergency Management Director Stephen Rea will provide the emergency coordination and response to the pandemic.
Regarding Ms. Cannon, Ms. Holman said, “I would like to commend the effort and the hard work Ms. Cannon has provided to the County. She is a great pleasure to work with and I wish her the best in her future endeavors.”
Prior to being named health director, Ms. Cannon, a county native, served as interim health director since April 2018. She has worked with the health department since April 2010. She served as public health preparedness coordinator and later human services planner.
Ms. Cannon started her career in public health in November 2008, serving as the public health preparedness coordinator for Onslow County. She then took the same position for Carteret County in April 2010.
During her career, she has taken on a variety of job responsibilities, such as planning for and responding to disasters and emergencies affecting the public’s health, including flu, Ebola and the Zika virus. She has applied for grants, managed health education programs, served as the health department’s public information officer and led the organization through two successful re-accreditation processes, according to the release.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
