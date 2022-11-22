MOREHEAD CITY — Registration is still open for those who want to participate in the Morehead City Christmas Parade along Arendell Street at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
To register, go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfe0toSKeeVALrXIhaLnLfgH3O8GMsI_6raFoO0N6C90NXROA/viewform
Enter your business or organization with a float, golf cart, boat or just walk.
Float judging takes place at 9:30 a.m. Three cash prizes will be given for the best decorated floats. The deadline to register for the parade is Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.
All entries must be decorated with a Christmas theme and remember, only one Santa can be in the parade.
Plan to watch the parade along Eastbound Arendell Street anywhere from 17th to 6th Streets.
A link to entry forms can be found at www.downtownmoreheadcity.com
