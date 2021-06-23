Cedar Point officials urge property owners to remove unneeded mailboxes, more from Highway 24 right-of-way

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point has begun its effort to declutter Highway 24 through town.
Town manager David Rief announced the effort during a board of commissioners’ meeting last month. In an email Monday, code enforcement officer and building inspector Kaitlin DeGrasse said the goal is to get property owners to remove “dilapidated, vacant mailboxes and posts” no later than Friday, July 16.
Mr. Rief, during the May commission meeting, asked Ms. DeGrasse to identify and arrange for the removal of abandoned mailboxes and other clutter along the busy, four-lane highway that is the only thoroughfare through town.
In the email, Ms. DeGrasse said the N.C. Department of Transportation has said there was an average of 32,000 vehicle trips per day on the highway in 2019, the last year for which figures are readily available, and lots of litter is deposited in the right-of-way. Public works crews also pick up the trash regularly, another effort slowed by obstacles in the right-of-way.
As a result, Ms. DeGrasse said in the email, “Cleaning up the right-of-way by means of removing dilapidated, vacant mailboxes and posts would aid Town's Public Works Department … and allow them to cover more area per day.”
Public works department director Don Redfearn said during the May meeting he’d welcome the cleanup. He said there are many obstacles and the department has to use weed eaters – a time-consuming task – instead of mowers to keep the grass trimmed along the highway, particularly in the summer when vegetation grows fast.
The town’s recently adopted fiscal 2021-22 budget includes funds to purchase a commercial-grade riding mower, estimated to cost $12,500, to speed up the mowing process.
Mr. Redfearn’s only employee in public works is Tyler Merkel, who like Mr. Redfearn is also responsible for maintaining the town hall grounds and the Boathouse Creek Walking Trails park off the end of Masonic Avenue.
In her email Monday, Ms. DeGrasse said, “The Town staff strives to make Cedar Point beautiful for the citizens who live here as well as a desirable place for tourism, thus boosting our economy (and) small local businesses.”
Anyone who needs help removing the mailboxes and other posts should call Ms. DeGrasse at 252-503-2271 or email kdegrasse@cedarpointnc.org.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
