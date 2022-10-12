Attorney General Josh Stein will visit Morehead City on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. to highlight local efforts to fight the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Stein will be joined by Carteret County officials to discuss the area’s allocation of the $26 billion in opioid settlement funds Attorney General Stein helped to negotiate.
Attorney General Stein will be joined by Randall W. Williams, M.D., Carteret County Interim Health and Human Services Director, Nina Oliver, MS, Carteret County Health Director and other city and county officials.
The discussion will take place at the Crystal Coast Civic Center located at 3505 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
Attorney General Stein was a lead negotiator in securing a $26 billion opioid agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – and Johnson & Johnson. North Carolina’s local governments have been sent the first and second payments from the settlement.
These funds will go toward addressing the opioid epidemic in communities across North Carolina. In addition to the $26 billion deal, Attorney General Stein also reached three agreements in principle with other drug makers that total more than $7 billion.
