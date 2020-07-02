School board approves interim budget, final revision

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education unanimously approved a $2.95 million final budget revision Tuesday for 2019-20 to close out the fiscal year, which ended that day.
The board also approved, by unanimous vote, a 2020-21 interim budget resolution to continue operations because the General Assembly has not approved a 2020-21 budget. The new fiscal year began Wednesday.
“The adoption of an interim budget will allow for continued operations until a full 2020-21 budget resolution can be prepared and reviewed in advance of the board of education’s meeting following adoption of the state’s budget,” Finance Officer Kathy Carswell said during the meeting in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
Due to novel coronavirus safety procedures of not congregating in a group larger than 10 people, the meeting was streamed for the public and media via YouTube.
Ms. Carswell said the 2019-20 budget revision includes $2.03 million in state funds, $205,000 in local funds, $5,069 in federal funds and $709,813 in capital funds.
In addition, the board in a 6-1 vote renewed a banking agreement with Wells Fargo N.A. The three-year agreement began Wednesday and will continue through Friday, June 30, 2023.
Board member Jake Godwin cast the dissenting vote, saying he preferred the school system check with other banks before approving the agreement.
Ms. Carswell said the district had received quotes from other banks when the original agreement was signed and she believed Wells Fargo still provided the best deal.
Board member Travis Day agreed.
“The amount of cost to move something over is enormous,” Mr. Day said.
Ms. Carswell said the new agreement reduces the basis points from 0.40% to 0.25%.
“This reduction is the result of the market conditions declining and the fed movement down to between 0% and 0.25%,” she said.
Ms. Carswell added branch deposit costs will increase from 50 cents to 75 cents per deposit. All other fees remain the same.
She said with the new agreement and the change in basis points, the school system may earn a small amount of interest, possibly $500.
“If our balances were to dip below our estimate, there would be a chance that we pay a small amount of interest. If the economic conditions change and the interest rates improve, we can ask Wells Fargo to review our agreement and increase the basis points,” she said.
In other action, the board:
- Approved the second reading and final adoption of policy revisions related to remote participation in board meetings and distribution and display of non-school materials.
- Met in closed session regarding a confidential personnel matter. No action was taken in open session.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
- Approved a revised 2020-21 academic calendar for the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School that adds remote learning days required by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
- Endorsed Title I, III and IV federal programs grants submissions.
- Approved honors courses in elements of composition, film literature, leaders in training and naval sciences I-IV.
- Approved student transfers.
