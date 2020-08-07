Drive-thru COVID-19 testing event set for Saturday

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department will host the final in a series of COVID-19 drive-thru testing events from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the health department parking lot at 3820 Bridges St.
The health department has teamed up with Goshen Medical Center to provide the mass testing events to county residents. To participate in Saturday’s event, residents must pre-register by calling 910-267-2044. When arriving, enter the parking lot using the west entrance.
There is no out-of-pocket expense, however, those with health insurance should bring their insurance card with them to be tested. County Health Director Stephanie Cannon clarified the billing policy for the tests to the News-Times in an email this week.
“Out-of-pocket costs mean the patient does not have to pay a co-pay or a fee to receive the test, not that the insurance will not be billed,” she said. “When calling to make an appointment, persons are asked about their insurance status and appropriate information is collected.”
One person who was tested at a previous mass-testing event in June reported they had to pay a $6 administrative fee for the test.
Heading into the weekend of the testing event, the county reported, more than 5,000 COVID-19 tests had been administered as of Thursday, with 350 positive results, about 4,500 negative, three inconclusive and about 350 test results still pending.
The state approached nearly 2 million completed COVID-19 tests Thursday, with more than 131,000 confirmed cases and 2,092 deaths to date. Six people in Carteret County have died of complications related to COVID-19, with the most recent death occurred July 25.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.