MOREHEAD CITY — A newly amended state rule went into effect Thursday to increase the safety of consumption of shellfish harvested from areas in and around marinas.
In a news release, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries said the amended rule that took effect puts in place a scientific approach to determine necessary buffer closures for waters in and around marinas where shellfish are grown.
From now on, the fisheries division staff will use dilution analysis instead of a count of the number of boat slips in a marina to determine the volume of water necessary to dilute the concentration of fecal coliform bacteria.
Shellfish cannot be harvested when fecal coliform levels are higher than the state standard, and marinas can at times be problematic because of contamination from waste from boats.
Fecal coliform bacteria grow in the guts of all warm blooded animals and the presence of the organisms in shellfish waters are considered a potential indicator of the presence of human waste contamination that can cause consumer health issues.
According to the state fisheries division, “The dilution analysis detailed in the amended rule is a more scientific and public health-based rationale than the previously used slip count method, that had specific footage requirements for buffer closures based on the number of (boat) slips present and other physical characteristics of the marina.”
Changes are to ensure that the state remains in full compliance with National Shellfish Sanitation Program requirements so that North Carolina shellfish can continue to be sold through interstate commerce, and make implementation and enforceability of requirements clearer, according to the division, the release states.
Fecal coliform standards are also used to close swimming waters after heavy rains that wash pollutants into waters.
The fisheries commission in February gave final approval to the marina rule, which was amended and readopted under the state-mandated periodic review schedule.
